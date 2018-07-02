Two injured in plant explosion

An explosion in a plant producing airbag components in the town of Jablunka, in the eastern part of the country, injured two people, one of them seriously, the ctk news agency reported.
The blast which occurred early on Monday, shook the plant’s main building, which was immediately evacuated. Experts later declared it unsafe due to structural damage.
The cause of the incident is being investigated. The damage is expected to reach millions of crowns.
