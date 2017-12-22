Two fifths of Czechs plan to attend church during Christmas

Ruth Fraňková
22-12-2017
Some two fifths of Czechs are planning to visit a church over Christmas, even if they don’t regard themselves as Christians, suggests a survey by the STEM agency released on Thursday.

According to the poll, less than one tenth of Czechs attend a church at least once a month.

Around 33 percent of respondents said they believe in God, a six-percentage point drop compared to 1995, when the agency carried out the first such poll.

