News Two die from flu epidemic in Vysočina region

27-12-2016 16:45 | Chris Johnstone

Two people have died from flu in the central Vysočina region last week, according to health officials. The number of those suffering flue is now reported to be at epidemic levels in the Třebič and Žd’ar nad Sázavou areas where the number of cases has risen by around 10 percent in the last weeks. The hospital in Třebič has been closed to new cases because of the workload. The number with the illness now totals around 7,500 in the region.

Police investigate deaths of rare sea eagles 28-12-2016 17:16 | Chris Johnstone Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two rare sea eagles in the West Bohemian region near the border with Germany. The dead eagles were found within a week of each other in the Tachov region, the last on December 25, with police now suspecting poison might have been used. The bodies have been sent for tests. The first instance did not raise suspicions since the eagle and a dead fox were found beside each other with the possibility raised that neither survived a fight between them. The rare eagles are known to have bred for more than a decade in the region surrounding the border town of Rozvadov.

Czech exports seen rising by around 6.0 percent in 2017: consultancy 28-12-2016 15:07 | Chris Johnstone The Czech branch of the international consultancy Deloitte expects Czech exports next year to rise by around 6.0 percent. A crucial factor, according to the study, is the expected end of the low crown policy which the Czech National Bank says could happen at the earliest from the middle of 2017. Exporters will then probably be faced with an appreciating and fluctuating local currency. Around 84 percent of Czech export currently head to EU countries with companies facing the challenge of boosting sales in the rest of the world where the prospects could be better, the report says.

Czech scientific mission heads to Antarctic 28-12-2016 13:36 | Chris Johnstone A 17-strong team of scientists has left from Brno’s Masaryk University for the Mendel Antarctic research station on James Ross Island. The Czech scientific mission on the island has for several years been studying ice formation and wildlife with regard to climate change. The team will this time round focus on a broader spectrum of plants and microorganisms on the island after previously studying them at selected locations only.

Czech woman among detainees in Cambodia for alleged drug production 28-12-2016 12:34 updated | Chris Johnstone A Czech woman is reportedly among five foreigners detained by police in Cambodia on Tuesday for allegedly producing illegal drugs in the country. As well as the Czech, the nationalities of the others are said to be Ukraine, the US, Finland, and Russia, according to the Khmer Times. The arrests followed a swoop on houses at the weekend where drug making equipment and drugs were found, according to the paper. The Czech woman, who is reported to be 26-years-old, could face a jail sentence of up to five years if convicted.

Czech climber reported killed in New Zealand 28-12-2016 11:33 | Chris Johnstone A Czech man in his mid-20’s died in an accident in New Zealand’s Southern Alps, according to local media reports. The men fell around 300 meters during a descent of Mount Aspiring. He was being accompanied by an Australian who was uninjured. The dead man’s identity has not been given. The route was described as commonly used and the weather conditions fine. Around 30 people have died in accidents over the last 10 years in the popular mountaineering district.

Weather 28-12-2016 11:33 | Chris Johnstone The weather Thursday will be overcast with some sunny intervals. Frosts and temperatures as low as minus six degrees Celsius could occur during the night and early morning. Daytime temperatures should be above zero and could climb as high as four degrees Celsius.

Environment ministry says prevented clawback of EU funds 28-12-2016 10:30 | Chris Johnstone The Czech Ministry of Environment says that it has successfully managed to prevent 18 billion crowns in European Union funding being clawed back by Brussels. The threatened funds were part of the sum earmarked for the 2007-2013 funding period. Brussels already demanded the return of 7.5 billion crowns in 2013 because of the poor administration and processing of projects. The ministry says spending of European cash earmarked for projects to 2020 is well on track with 55 percent of bids expected to be made by the end of this year and around a quarter of the EU funds already allocated.

First level security alert to stay in place until at least Spring: interior minister 28-12-2016 10:29 | Chris Johnstone The first level security alert currently in place in the Czech Republic will last until at least the Spring, according to interior minister Milan Chovanec. The alert has been in place since March 2015 and, among others, calls for stepped up security at power plants, airports, and sites where large number of people gather. The minister said the level one security measures could be in place for the whole of 2017. The ministry had, reportedly, been mulling before the Berlin attack on a Christmas market whether to reduce the security situation to zero from January.

Sparta Prague acquires young Romanian defender 28-12-2016 10:29 | Chris Johnstone In football, Sparta Prague have boosted their squad with the acquisition of Romanian defender Bogdan Vatajelu. The 23-year-old joins from the club Universitatae Craiova and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract. Local media reports said that Vatajelu was also a transfer target of Italian club Fiorentina. Vatajelu is a product of the Steaua Bucharest youth academy.