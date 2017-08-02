Two Czechs accused of being part of the Kurdish militia YPG were sentenced in a Turkish court on Wednesday to six years three months each. The two, Marketa Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas, could have faced maximum jail sentences of 15 years. They say they were humanitarian workers who aimed to create a field hospital in an area near the Turkish-Iraqi border. Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist organisation. They were detained in November last year. The vedict can be appealed.