Two Czech children die in fire in Netherlands

The Czech Foreign Ministry has confirmed that two Czech children died in a fire in the Netherlands on Saturday. They were aged five and six. Their parents are in hospital with serious injuries. It is not yet clear how the fire that ravaged their home broke out.
A collection was launched by the family’s neighbours. The Czech Embassy in the Netherlands is in contact with the parents to provide whatever assistance it can in the wake of the tragedy.
