Two charged over contamination of tap water in Prague

Police have charged two employees of Prague Waterworks with endangering public health through negligence in connection with contaminated tap water supplied to the Dejvice and Bubeneč districts of Prague in 2015.

Over 4,000 people suffered health problems as a result, 33 of them had to be hospitalized. Hygiene officers ordered a blanket vaccination of children under 15 against Hepatitis A.

The men reportedly caused the contamination by failing to adhere to regulations when reconnecting water pipes to the system following maintenance. The delay in filing charges is attributed to the need for various expert assessments.