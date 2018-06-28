Twilight ‘vampire’ Robert Pattinson to be awarded at Karlovy Vary film festival

British actor Robert Pattinson, best known for playing a vampire in the "Twilight" series, will be a special guest at the closing ceremony of this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
During the July 7 ceremony, he will receive The Festival President’s Award, which is presented to outstanding personalities of world cinema.
Mr. Pattinson started his film career by playing Cedric Diggory in the 2005 fantasy film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire". He is now among the highest paid actors in Hollywood. In 2010, he was named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.
