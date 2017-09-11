Twenty-six evacuated from homes in Prague after radioactive item and munitions found

Jan Velinger
11-09-2017
Twenty-six people were evacuated from their homes in an apartment building in Prague 10, on Sunday night. Police, including pyrotechnics and other specialists were called by the family of a military items collector, worried about a device in his home being a possible landmine. On closer inspection, the item was revealed to be an alternator, but investigators found large amount of munitions and a radioactive item. Two other sites, in or near the town of Roztoky, were also searched. Police have not released additional details.

 
 
 
 
