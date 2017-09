A 21-year-old student from Zlín, Michaela Habáňová, was crowned the winner of the annual Czech competition Česká Miss (Czech Miss) at a gala evening in Brno on Saturday.

The brunette contestant also proved the most popular online.

The title Czech Miss Earth went to 19-year-old Iva Uchytilová, and Czech Miss Supranational to 24-year-old Tereza Vlčková. The winners will represent the Czech Republic in international competitions.