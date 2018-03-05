Twentieth One World documentary festival kicks off in Prague

The 20th edition of the One World international festival of human rights-themed documentaries gets underway in Prague on Monday. This year’s One World will show 128 films and welcome over 100 guests from around the world.

The opening film will be The Cleaners, a German picture that looks at the work of anonymous content moderators on social networks.

One World is also featuring a competition of Czech documentaries for the second time. Highlights are set to include When the War Comes, which explores a Slovak militia group, and Nothing Like Before, a coming of age film set in the Czech border regions.