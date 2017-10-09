Turkish judge wins 2017 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize

Murat Arslan, the last chairman of Turkey’s Judges and Prosecutors Association is the winner of the 2017 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize.

Arslan chaired Turkey’s Judges and Prosecutors Association until it was shut down as part of the post-coup crackdown unleashed by President Erdogan.

Arslan himself has been jailed since October of last year over his alleged links to the Gulen movement which the government suspects of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt.

The prize, which comes with a 60,000 euro financial bonus, is awarded by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in partnership with the Václav Havel Library and the Charter 77 Foundation.