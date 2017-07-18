Tuesday 30th anniversary of first race at Brno Circuit

Ian Willoughby
18-07-2017
Tuesday is the 30th anniversary of the first race at the Brno Circuit, one the longest tracks used in the MotoGP series, the world’s top motorcycle racing event. Previously known as the Masaryk Circuit, the five-kilometre track replaced an original street circuit in the Moravian capital that had been used for motor racing events since the 1930s and at its longest measured 31 kilometres.

 
 
 
 
 
