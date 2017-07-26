Trust in the Czech police is at its highest level in a quarter century, suggests an opinion poll conducted by the STEM agency. Some 65 percent of respondents said they trusted the force in last month’s survey. Throughout the 1990s – the first decade after the fall of communism – trust in the police never reached 40 percent and in 1997 was as low as 27 percent. STEM, which has been running similar surveys since 1993, said the current high level of backing may reflect the sense that security needs to be beefed up as a result of the migrant crisis.