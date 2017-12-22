Trpišovský appointed new manager of Slavia Prague

In football, Slavia Prague have announced the appointment of Jindřich Trpišovský as its new manager. Trpišovský, who will replace the previous manager Jaroslav Šilhavý, has been the manager of Slovan Liberec. Under his leadership, the north Bohemian club twice qualified for the preliminary group stage of the Europa League
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence