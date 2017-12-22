Trpišovský appointed new manager of Slavia Prague

Ruth Fraňková
22-12-2017
In football, Slavia Prague have announced the appointment of Jindřich Trpišovský as its new manager. Trpišovský, who will replace the previous manager Jaroslav Šilhavý, has been the manager of Slovan Liberec. Under his leadership, the north Bohemian club twice qualified for the preliminary group stage of the Europa League

