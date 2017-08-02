Trial resumes of two Czechs accused of belonging to Kurdish militia group

02-08-2017
The trial in Turkey is due to resume on Wednesday of two Czech accused of being part of the Kurdish militia YPG. The two, Marketa Vselichová and Miroslav Farkas, could face jail sentences of 15 years. They say they were humanitarian workers who aimed to create a field hospital in an area near the Turkish-Iraqi border. A final verdict is expected on Wednesday. Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist organisation.

 
