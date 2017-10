The Czech airline Travel Service has said it has acquired a majority stake in the Czech national carrier, Czech Airlines (ČSA).

The firm, the Czech News Agency reported, reached a deal to buy shares from Korean Air and state-owned company Prisko. The sale, however, will still need final approval from the country’s anti-monopoly office.

If the deal goes through it will give Travel Service an almost 98 percent stake and a fleet of more than 80 airplanes.