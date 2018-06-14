Transtech to provide ten trams to Helsinki

Finnish Transtech Oy, a subsidiary of the Czech company Škoda Transportation, will deliver ten Artic trams to the city of Helsinki. The price of the contract amounts to 750 million crowns.

There are currently 48 trams of the same type operating in the Finnish capital. As of 2021, they will also operate on a newly built track in the city of Tampere. The Plzeň-based transport company Škoda Transportation acquired a controlling stake in Finland’s sole manufacturer of rail vehicles abd trams in August 2015.