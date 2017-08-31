Transtech to provide 20 rail vehicles to Finland

Finnish Transtech, a subsidiary of Škoda Transportation, will deliver a total of 20 double deck electric carriages to Finland. The price of the contract amounts to nearly 1.4 billion crowns. The first double deck coaches were introduced in the Finnish railways in June 1998, and now a total of 152 coaches carry passengers on all main routes in Finland. Plzeň-based transport company Škoda Transportation acquired a controlling stake in Finland’s sole manufacturer of rail vehicles and trams in August 2015.