Transport Ministry gets good marks from PM

The Transport Ministry received a positive assessment from Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Tuesday for raising the level of EU funds used and for markedly improving planning of key transport projects. At the same time, the prime minister was critical that problems with EIA (or Environmental Impact Assessments) continue on planned transport route projects worth 130 billion crowns.

In many cases, older assessments dating to before the Czech Republic joined the EU, had expired or were no longer valid. Nine projects received exceptions from the European Commission.