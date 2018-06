The anti-corruption group Transparency International says the acting ANO government has made more layoffs of senior civil servants than it previously admitted. The government says that 23 top jobs were discontinued in December due to reorganisation. But Transparency International says the actual figure was 37.

The ANO prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, said at the time that the state administration was bloated and that reorganisation could save up to CZK 18 million.