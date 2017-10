The Josef Jungmann prize for the best translation into Czech was awarded to Josef Forbelský for his translation from Spanish of Miguel Cervantese’s novel Persiles and Sigismund.

The Josef Jungmann prize has been given annually since 1991 on the day of Saint Jerome, who is the patron saint of translators. At this year’s ceremony, which took place on Monday night, Vrastislav Slezák and Radoslav Nenadál were inducted into the hall of fame.