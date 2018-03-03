Traffic returns to Prague bridge closed over safety concerns

Prague’s Libeň Bridge reopened to cars and trams on Saturday morning. It had been closed for around a month to all except pedestrians around a month ago over safety concerns. However, a report by the Technical Administration of Communications judged that the bridge, which dates from 1928, could be used.
While the experts said the structure was capable of carrying vehicles of up to 11 tonnes, a limit of 6 tonnes is being imposed.
A footbridge in Prague’s Troja district collapsed in December, injuring four people, two seriously.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West