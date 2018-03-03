Traffic returns to Prague bridge closed over safety concerns

Prague’s Libeň Bridge reopened to cars and trams on Saturday morning. It had been closed for around a month to all except pedestrians around a month ago over safety concerns. However, a report by the Technical Administration of Communications judged that the bridge, which dates from 1928, could be used.

While the experts said the structure was capable of carrying vehicles of up to 11 tonnes, a limit of 6 tonnes is being imposed.

A footbridge in Prague’s Troja district collapsed in December, injuring four people, two seriously.