Traffic chaos hits Liberec after snowfall

Chris Johnstone
15-12-2017
Heavy snowfall with around 10 centimetres of fresh snow has complicated transport in the northern region of Liberec.

Traffic is congested in many places and police have warned drivers not to go on the roads unless completely necessary after being called out to several dozen accidents early on Friday.

The snow is expected to ease during the day as temperatures climb above zero.

 
 
 
 
