Traffic chaos hits Liberec after snowfall

Heavy snowfall with around 10 centimetres of fresh snow has complicated transport in the northern region of Liberec.
Traffic is congested in many places and police have warned drivers not to go on the roads unless completely necessary after being called out to several dozen accidents early on Friday.
The snow is expected to ease during the day as temperatures climb above zero.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence