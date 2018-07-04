Traditional pilgrimage festival gets underway at Velehrad

The traditional pilgrimage festival marking the legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Greek missionaries who brought Christianity to the Czech lands, gets underway at Velehrad in South Moravia on Wednesday.
The event, called the People of Goodwill Days, includes a number of cultural events, lectures and is traditionally attended by tens of thousands of believers. It will culminate on Thursday with a national pilgrimage and a celebratory mass.
