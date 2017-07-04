The traditional pilgrimage festival marking the legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Greek missionaries who brought Christianity to the Czech lands, got underway at Velehrad in South Moravia on Tuesday. The event, called the People of Goodwill Days, was launched with an exhibition of orthodox icons by Bulgarian artist Stefka Nicolov. Tens of thousands of believers are expected to take part in the event, which culminates on Wednesday night with a celebratory mass and a charity concert.