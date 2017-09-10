Trade unions to hold consultations in Prague

Trade unions from around the country are to gather in Prague next Thursday for consultations ahead of the annual negotiations on wage hikes.

The trade union leadership should make a recommendation regarding the demands to be made.

Trade unions in the public sector are already on strike alert demanding that the government deliver on its promise to raise teachers’ wages by 15 percent as of November and by 10 percent for other public sector employees.

Thursday’s gathering will be attended by trade union representatives from Germany, Austria and Slovakia.