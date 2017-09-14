Trade unions to demand 8 to 10 percent wage hike

Trade unions will demand an 8 to 10 percent increase in wages in negotiations with employers, the head of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions Josef Středula told a gathering of 1,500 trade union leaders from around the country in Prague on Thursday.
The President of the Union of Industry and Transport Jaroslav Hanak dismissed the demand as unrealistic saying the unions were racking up political pressure ahead of the elections.
The gathering of trade union leaders in Prague is attended by union representatives from Slovakia, Austria and Germany.
Supermarket chain Lidl sparks outrage with “Greek week” marketing campaign
Study uses great tits to measure air pollution
Prague says top EU court verdict will not change country’s stand on migrant quotas
Čech compares Wenger and Mourinho managing styles
Teachers to get 15 percent pay rise from November