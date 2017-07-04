The Czech Republic’s trade surplus in May dropped to 14.3 billion crowns, a decrease of 2.8 billion crowns on the same month in 2016, according to preliminary data released by the Czech Statistical Office on Tuesday. The favourable result was driven by the increased surplus in car exports and reduced deficit in hard coal and refined oil products. According to experts, the monthly export total in May was the second highest in the history of the Czech Republic only exceeded by the result after March 2017.