Trade Ministry civil servants charged with abuse of office

The anti-corruption police have filed charges against three civil servants at the Trade and Industry Ministry in connection with suspected abuse of office, the ctk news agency reported on Friday.

The case reportedly concerns evasion of public tenders and irregularities in a contract between the Industry Ministry and the Czech-Moravian Development Bank.

The three are believed to have caused the Czech Republic damages to the tune of 2.7 billion crowns and damaged the EU to the tune of 1.8 billion crowns.