Town uses technology to honour WWI dead

The town of Vyškov near Brno has announced plans for a memorial to residents who died in World War I in connection with the 100th anniversary of the end of the conflict, iDnes.cz reported. The monument will be unique in that visitors with smartphones will be able to read about the 150 people honoured by using QR codes, the news site said.

The CZK 1.3 million, two-metre high memorial will take the form of a statue of a woman embracing the empty coat of her partner.