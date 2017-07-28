Ministry of Interior officials will start checks in the coming weeks whether town councils are breaking the law by maintaining bans on citizens sitting in public spaces other than benches. The move, reported by Czech Television, follows a Constitutional Court ruling that two towns, Litvínov and Varnsdorf, exceeded their powers when they implemented such bans as part of their public order armoury. Other towns, such as Most and Biliná, still have similar rules in place.