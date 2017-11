The number of visitors who stayed in Czech hotels and other forms of accommodation increased by 5.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2017 to reach seven million. There was an increase in the number of both international and domestic tourists, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Czech Statistics Office.

The total number of nights booked in Czech accommodation facilities between July and October was 19.9 million, a rise of 4.2 percent on the same period in 2016.