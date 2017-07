A taxi driver in Prague charged a foreign tourists in Prague over 6,000 crowns for a 14-kilometre ride, Irena Seifertová, a spokesman for the police, told the Czech News Agency. The woman hailed the taxi at the Old Town Square in the centre of Prague. The driver initially demanded 480 euros (around 12,000 crowns) for the ride. An average fare for 14 kilometres would be up to 500 crowns. The tourist filed a criminal complaint against the driver, who is now being investigated by the police.