Topolánek may enter race for president

Former prime minister Mirek Topolánek may enter the race for president, the news site novinky.cz reported .According to the news site Topolánek is seeking to gain support from the Civic Democratic Party’s ten senators, the precise number of signatures he would need for his candidacy.

Topolánek himself has neither confirmed this possibility, nor ruled it out, saying he would decide in the next few days. The deadline for registering in the presidential race is Tuesday, November 7th. There are currently 12 candidates in the running, including the incumbent head of state Miloš Zeman.