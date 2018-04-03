Top Social Democrats to meet Zeman Wednesday as coalition talks go on

Amid continuing talks on forming a government with ANO, the leader and deputy leader of the Social Democrats are set to meet President Miloš Zeman on Wednesday, the latter’s spokesperson announced. The head of state favours a minority coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats, backed by the Communist Party during key votes in the Chamber of Deputies.

A number of issues remain unresolved between election winners ANO and the Social Democrats, who came sixth. The latter are demanding five cabinet seats but ANO chief Andrej Babiš is only offering them four.

The Social Democrats also say they want a top ministry, either finance or interior, for tolerating Mr. Babiš as prime minister, despite the fact he is facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies.