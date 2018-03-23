Top Republican Paul Ryan to meet with Czech PM Babiš on Monday

Acting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is set to meet with US House speaker Paul Ryan in Prague on Monday. The news was confirmed by government spokeswoman Barbora Peterová on Friday.

The top Republican will arrive in the Czech Republic for a private visit and will stay in the country for a few days, the Czech News Agency reported.

Mr Ryan is scheduled to appear at a student debate at Charles University in Prague and attend a conference in the Senate. He will also visit a special meeting of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.