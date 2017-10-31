TOP 09 leader calls for boycott of Babiš’ plans for minority government

TOP 09 leader Miroslav Kalousek has called for the traditional parties to boycott Babiš’ plans for a minority government by blocking the establishment of a functioning lower house.
Kalousek said the only way to prevent the ANO leader from governing the country without a confidence vote was not to elect a chairman of the lower house. Without a functioning lower house the outgoing government of Bohuslav Sobotka cannot resign, and with Sobotka in office the president could not name a new prime minister, Kalousek argued.
He said he would try to win support for the plan among all parties with the exception of the Communists, who have already said they would consider supporting a minority government led by Babiš.
