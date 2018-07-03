Tomáš Hertl signs new contract with San José Sharks

Ruth Fraňková
03-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In hockey, San Jose Sharks Czech attacker Tomáš Hertl has signed a new four-year contract with the club. The contract is reported to be worth 5.7 million US dollars annually. The 24-year-old-Czech scored 22 goals and provided 24 assists in the last season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 