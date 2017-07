Czech tennis player Tomáš Berdych has won a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals after a five set roller coaster against Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the eighth seed. Berdych clinched the match 6:3, 6:7, 6:3, 3:6, 6:3 after almost three hours on court. It is the Czech’s fifth appearance in the Wimbledon last 16 where he also reached the finals in 2010. Berdych will face the winner of the match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.