Czech tennis player and former Wimbledon finalist Tomáš Berdych has slipped to 15th from 14th place on the mens’ world ranking at the start of the Wimbledon tournament. Frenchman Gael Monfils, finalist in the weekend’s Eastbourne tournament, leapfrogged over the Czech into 14th place. Berdych played an exhibition tournament at Hurlingham as his Wimbledon warm up and could therefore not pick up any points.