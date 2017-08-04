Tomáš Berdych reaches quarter-finals in Mexico

Daniela Lazarová
04-08-2017
Top seed Tomáš Berdych beat Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Los Cabos, Mexico on Thursday. It was a hard-won victory for the Czech player with Berdych rallying from 1-4 down in the final set to reach the quarter-finals. Berdych is continuing to build on his semi-final run at Wimbledon as he bids for his first ATP World Tour title of the season. He next faces Thanasi Kokkinakis, who beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 6-2.

 
