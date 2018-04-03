Ťok among four acting minsters unwilling to serve in cabinet backed by Okamura

The minister of transport in the acting Czech cabinet, Dan Ťok, says he would not serve in a government kept in place by Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy party. Mr. Ťok, who is an ANO appointee, told the news site Novinky.cz that he would like to complete the work he has started at the Ministry of Transport but would not remain in government under any circumstances.

Mr. Ťok’s position is shared by three colleagues in the current government in resignation. Martin Stropnický, Robert Pelikán and Karla Šlechtová have also said they would not serve in a cabinet backed by Mr. Okamura’s anti-migrant and anti-EU party.