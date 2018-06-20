Timber production reached record high in 2017

Annual timber production in Czech forests in 2017 increased by one tenth on the previous year to a record 19.4 million cubic metres, according to data released on Wednesday by the Czech Statistics Office. It is the highest figure since 2007, when hurricane Kyrill devastated more than 100,000 cubic metres of the country’s forests.

Around three-fifths of the timber production consisted of trees infested by the bark beetles or tress damaged by recent storms. Coniferous trees amounted to 90 percent of the overall timber production. The highest timber production until now was recorded in 2007, when hurricane Kyril devastated over 100,000 cubic metres of wood.