Tim Robbins & The Rogues Gallery Band to play at Karlovy Vary film fest

Brian Kenety
04-07-2018
Hollywood actor and director Tim Robbins, a special guest at this year’s ongoing international film festival in Karlovy Vary, is due to perform there on Wednesday evening with his group, The Rogues Gallery Band.

The Academy Award-winning star of “The Shawshank Redemption” received the A-list Czech festival’s Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema at the opening ceremony on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
