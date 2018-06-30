Tim Robbins awarded Crystal Globe at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has honoured the Oscar-winning actor, director, screenwriter and producer Tim Robbins with its prestigious Crystal Globe award for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema.

Robbins, who is the main star at this year’s festival, will personally introduce a screening of his films Bob Roberts and Shawshank Redemption on Saturday night.

In his thank you speech at the award ceremony on Friday night Tim Robbins expressed his admiration for two Czechs, the late president Vaclav Havel and film director Milos Forman who died earlier this year and whose film Loves of a Blonde opened this year’s film festival as a tribute to his work.