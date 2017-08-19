Thunderstorms and strong winds leave thousands of households without electricity

19-08-2017
Thunderstorms and strong winds uprooted hundreds of trees in the Šumava area on Friday night and several thousand homes in the region of South Bohemia were left without power. According to reports, transport along several railway lines was disrupted. Fire fighters in the Plzeň region were called to help in some 40 incidents - usually fallen trees. No injuries or major damage were reported.

 
