Three scientists get prizes and large sums toward research

The president of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Eva Zažímalová, presented a prestigious award to three top scientists at a ceremony in Prague on Tuesday.

The Praemium Academiae prize was accepted by Petr Baldrian, an environmentalist and soil fungi expert; Michal Fárník, a physicist who specialises in the atmosphere; and Jan Flusser, an informatics expert who works on processing images.

All three of the scientists have also received some CZK 30 million toward their research activities in the next six years.