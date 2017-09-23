Three people injured in botched paratrooper landing on Army Day

Two adults and a child in a crowd of people attending Army Day at Letná Plain in Prague on Saturday were injured when a paratrooper lost control and landed on them instead of within a designated area.

Two suffered injuries and immediately received medical attention and were transported to hospital. The child, also struck, was taken for a check up by an accompanying adult.

The incident is being investigated by both the police and the military police. The spokeswoman for the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Vlastimila Cyprisová, expressed regret over the accident.