Three Kings Charity Collection kicks off

The start of the New Year has kicked off the largest and most successful fund-raiser in the country. The Three Kings Collection, organized by the Catholic charity Caritas involves thousands of volunteers, most of them children, taking to the streets dressed as the Three Wise Men, singing carols and asking people to donate money to charity. Since the year 2,000 the collection has raised overall 1.1 billion crowns in aid of the needy. It lasts for a fortnight.