Three foreigners charged over Brno attack

Three foreigners have been charged after a knife attack on two men in Brno in the early hours of Saturday, police in the city said on Wednesday. One of the three foreigners could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of charges including grievous bodily harm. The other two have been charged with disorderly conduct, for which the maximum sentence is two years.

The three men are reported to be from North Africa and long-term residents of the Czech Republic. The victims, aged 31 and 32, were taken to hospital after the attack, which left them with bad cuts.